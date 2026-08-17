Historic 100 Days: A Transformation in Tamil Nadu Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Monday praised the first 100 days of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's leadership, describing the period as a 'historic transformation' in the state's trajectory. Addressing the Assembly, Prabhakar emphasized the government's commitment to welfare, women's safety, and development, all achieved with overwhelming public support.

Prabhakar remarked that Vijay's government, viewed as a secular and genuine people's administration, has understood the public's needs and introduced numerous welfare initiatives, such as free electricity and the Vetri Veedu Kattu Scheme for housing. He underscored the administration's focus on practical policies over publicity, laying a strong foundation for Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting a resurgence in governance, Prabhakar envisioned future growth in employment, education, and dignified livelihood for women. The Speaker commended the Chief Minister's openness to different opinions and aspiration towards Tamil Nadu's transformation into India's leading state, expressing hope for continued monumental achievements.