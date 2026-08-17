BJP's Trivedi Challenges Congress Over 'Dimagi Naxal' Debate

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called out Congress following PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark on Independence Day. Trivedi questioned the Congress' stance on Naxalism, citing former PM Manmohan Singh's 2006 warning of its threat. The BJP rebuts criticisms, asserting the importance of addressing armed and ideological extremism for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:45 IST
BJP's Trivedi Challenges Congress Over 'Dimagi Naxal' Debate
BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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On Monday, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the Congress amidst a heated political debate concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's term 'Dimagi Naxal.' Trivedi challenged Congress by questioning their position on Naxalism, referencing a statement from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh which once labeled Naxalism as a major internal security threat.

Trivedi expressed surprise over comments made by Congress leader P Chidambaram in response to Modi's Independence Day speech. He reminded the public that in 2006, Singh had stressed that Naxalism was the single greatest internal security challenge India faced, bringing into question Congress' shift in position.

The BJP has defended Modi's remarks, stating that while armed Naxalism might be contained, vigilance is still needed against ideological assaults on national integrity. This political confrontation continues as parties debate over the Prime Minister's address and the broader issue of handling both physical and ideological threats to the nation.

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