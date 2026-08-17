Helsing and Rakuten Partner to Bring Drones to Japan's Defense Forces

German drone manufacturer Helsing partners with Japan's Rakuten to integrate its unmanned systems into Japan's defense forces. As global defense firms eye Japan's expanding military market, Rakuten aids in modernizing Japan's military through technology partnerships. Helsing's innovations in AI and autonomous systems bolster its position as a leading defense startup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 13:46 IST
Helsing and Rakuten Partner to Bring Drones to Japan's Defense Forces
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German drone maker Helsing is collaborating with Japanese conglomerate Rakuten to sell its unmanned systems to Japan's Ground Self-Defence Forces. The partnership comes as Japan executes military modernization plans amid regional tension with China. Field tests of Helsing's HX-2 strike drone are underway and are expected to conclude by the end of September.

Although Rakuten has limited experience in the defense sector, it seeks to facilitate startups such as Helsing in penetrating Japan's defense market. Hideaki Mukai of Rakuten emphasized the importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies with government needs to drive innovation.

Japan's increased military expenditure has encouraged foreign defense companies to explore opportunities in its evolving market. Rakuten has previously assisted Ukrainian defense firms, underlining its strategic involvement in global defense initiatives.

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