Congress Urges Swift Resolution Amid Jharkhand Student Protests

In a significant political development, Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju, alongside senior Congress leaders, met with Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday to address the escalating student protests concerning the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The party is pushing for a swift resolution. During a press conference, Raju emphasized the urgent need to address the grievances, noting that a four-member committee, including a Congress minister, has been appointed to engage with the students. The efforts are buoyed by support from Rahul Gandhi, who penned a letter to Chief Minister Soren, echoing student concerns.

Raju criticized the previous BJP-led governance for undermining the education sector, claiming it had been influenced by the RSS. He highlighted the Congress party’s stance against police violence towards protesting students and reiterated the commitment to educational reforms. Concurrently, Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey assured ongoing government efforts to meet student demands and probe exam irregularities.