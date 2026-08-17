Modi Applauds New BJP Team's Dynamic Composition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. He expressed optimism about the team's ability to enhance the party's mission, comprising both organizational experience and youthful vigor.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi recognized the newly appointed team as a fusion of seasoned experience, dynamic energy, and grassroots connectivity. He conveyed his confidence that these attributes would fortify the party's growth and public service dedication, offering his best wishes to the appointees.

Earlier in the day, the BJP unveiled its new national team, incorporating leaders with a mix of youth and expertise, including significant female representation. Key appointments include Smriti Irani and Biplab Deb, among others, as general secretaries, with an emphasis on reinforcing party solidarity and public engagement.