BJP's New National Team Unveiled: A Diverse Mix Reflecting Modi's Vision

In a groundbreaking reform of its leadership structure, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its new national team, signaling a stride towards diverse representation in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly constituted team.

Rijiju emphasized that the team reflects a blend of states, regions, and social groups. 'It is a perfect mixture of experienced leaders and energetic new faces,' he noted, underscoring the strategic blend laid down by PM Modi. Rijiju also addressed timing concerns, attributing the delay to ongoing parliamentary sessions.

The extensive reshuffle includes prominent names like Smriti Irani and Vasundhra Raje among others, who have been appointed as general secretaries and vice presidents respectively. The team also sees women in a significant number of leadership roles, including half of the newly appointed vice presidents. These appointments mark a pivotal step in the BJP's organizational strategy to enhance grassroots connectivity.