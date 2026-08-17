BMS Rallies for Workers’ Rights in Shimla: Key Demands Unveiled

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) orchestrated a large-scale protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Monday. The demonstrators called for an extensive list of demands focused on workers' rights and directed criticism towards the Central and Himachal Pradesh governments. Chief among their demands was a rise in the minimum monthly wage to Rs 30,000. They also pressed for the prompt release of pending arrears and dearness allowance, alongside the inclusion of all eligible employees in the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

According to BMS state general secretary Yashpal Heta, this protest is a segment of a national campaign aimed at spotlighting various worker-related issues across multiple sectors. Heta advocated for raising the minimum wage and enhancing gratuity benefits, stressing the need to address concerns involving bank employees and other sector workers. He commented on the union's objections to 28 of the provisions under the four new labour codes, urging resolution of these issues.

The union underscored the necessity for improved social security measures and minimum wages for scheme workers, specifically citing Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Mid-Day Meal workers, and personnel within the National Health Mission (NHM). Criticism was also directed at the Himachal Pradesh government for ongoing arrears and DA issues impacting various board and corporation employees. Heta highlighted continued exclusion from the Old Pension Scheme for numerous workers, urging the government to resolve these matters swiftly.

Further demands included swift resolution of concerns regarding outsourced employees, multi-task workers, Jal Rakshaks, Panchayat Chowkidars, and others spread across various departments. The union intends to present a 24-point charter of demands to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister via the Deputy Commissioner. Additionally, a separate 11-point memorandum on federal issues is planned for submission to the Prime Minister and central authorities.

BMS emphasized that the Shimla protest is part of its broader national campaign to amplify workers' issues until effective action is taken. The gathering united workers and union representatives to advocate for changes in wages, pension benefits, social security, and employment conditions, alongside drawing attention to sector-specific challenges across Himachal Pradesh.