Jharkhand Government Cancels Key Examinations Amid Widespread Irregularities

In a sweeping measure, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday declared the cancellation of all activities linked to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), covering exams conducted, results published, and selected candidates. Addressing media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, Soren also announced the state Cabinet's decision to annul the JSSC-CGL examinations.

He revealed that a thorough investigation, scrutinizing errors from 2014 onwards, will be undertaken. Additionally, the state plans to discuss potential amendments to the MMDR Act. Soren noted that ongoing probes by the SIT and CID have unveiled several alarming details.

The Chief Minister highlighted that individuals appointed via the CGL process are being arrested for alleged irregularities in the JPSC exams, indicating a complex network of businesses operating within the state. The probe encompasses all exams conducted from 2014 to now, and departments have been instructed to ensure exhaustive investigation.

Soren emphasized the government's commitment to complete transparency in examination reforms, addressing concerns raised by protesting students. A special portal has been launched for suggestions from students, teachers, and parents, which will be reviewed by experts to inform future improvements.

Protests in Ranchi, over alleged JPSC and JSSC examination irregularities, entered their 24th day on Monday, with students demanding systemic reforms. The cancellation of JSSC-CGL exams aligns with key demands from protestors seeking justice and reform.