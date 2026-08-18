Heroic River Rescue: SDRF Triumphs Against Torrential Odds

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued two young men from a perilous situation on Monday night after their vehicle overturned in the flooded Bin River. Despite challenging conditions, both victims were saved and transported to the hospital for care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:49 IST
Heroic River Rescue: SDRF Triumphs Against Torrential Odds
SDRF in-charge Kavindra Sajwan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation on Monday night, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) bravely saved two young men after their vehicle lost control, overturning into the dangerously swollen Bin River along the Rishikesh-Haridwar-Chilla Barrage Road. The SDRF's Dhalwala team swiftly responded to a distress call received at approximately 9:15 PM, deploying a rescue unit to the scene.

Facing torrential rain, pitch darkness, and formidable water currents, the team's task was nothing short of heroic. The vehicle, after being swept downstream, had lodged against a stepped dam. One of the men was spotted precariously perched on the vehicle's roof. SDRF personnel successfully employed ropes and specialized equipment to bring him to safety, subsequently transporting him to the hospital.

Kavindra Sajwan, the SDRF in-charge, detailed the operation, stating that rescuers discovered another victim trapped inside the submerged vehicle. Despite harsh conditions, the team persevered and, after several attempts, extracted the individual, who was also taken to the hospital for treatment. The quick, determined actions of the SDRF ensured both young men's safety amid the perilous circumstances.

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