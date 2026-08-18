Urgent Search: Eight Fishermen Missing off Andhra Pradesh Coast

Eight fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district went missing after a fishing trip. Concerns mount as efforts intensify to find their boat, which lost contact. The Indian Coast Guard and local officials have mobilized to aid the search, focusing on a coastal area suspected of their presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:41 IST
Urgent Search: Eight Fishermen Missing off Andhra Pradesh Coast
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Eight fishermen from Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh have been reported missing after they set sail from Odalarevu on August 3, according to District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar.

Their disappearance has sparked concern among family members and prompted a vigorous search effort by the authorities.

The vessel, owned by Kopanati Ramakrishna Varma, had embarked on a fishing expedition from the Vainateya river-sea confluence, equipped to last about 15 days. However, they failed to return by the scheduled date of August 13, and all communication, including mobile phones and a GPS device, has reportedly been lost.

After an anxious four-day wait beyond the expected return date, the boat owner’s family informed the Coastal Security Police and district authorities. In response, Konaseema District Collector sought assistance from the Indian Coast Guard based in Visakhapatnam to locate the missing boat and rescue the fishermen.

Preliminary findings suggest the vessel might have navigated towards the Visakhapatnam-Paradip coast for their expedition.

The Fisheries Department confirmed that a total of eight fishermen, including the boat owner and operator, were aboard the vessel. The Collector has instructed the Fisheries Department officials to work closely with rescue agencies and District SP Rahul Meena to gather information from the families and others urgently involved in the search.

Continuous coordination and monitoring are underway, with instructions to promptly update the district administration on any new developments regarding the fishermen's whereabouts and safety. (ANI)

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