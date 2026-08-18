Heroic Teen Lifeguard Honored by President Trump for Beach Rescue

US President Donald Trump honored Ryder Williams, a 16-year-old lifeguard from California, at the White House for his heroic rescue of a boy from treacherous ocean conditions at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz.

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump praised Williams, whose quick thinking saved Nathaniel Rai, a 10-year-old boy swept away by ocean waves. Trump commended the teenager, calling his actions an inspiration for the nation's youth.

The rescue, which took place on July 25, was captured on video, gaining widespread attention. Williams, aspiring to be a firefighter, credited his training for his successful efforts. Rai's father expressed profound gratitude, while Trump emphasized the critical contributions of lifeguards in ensuring public safety.