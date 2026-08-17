Udhayanidhi Stalin Critiques State Response to Rising Crimes

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Leader of the Opposition, on Monday lambasted the state government for its lackluster response to a spate of deaths recently reported across the state.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Stalin cited the deaths of youths like 19-year-old Amudhan and Class XII student Dhanush, allegedly linked to drug-related activities.

Stalin urged the government to bolster its law-and-order measures and demanded accountability and action against those perpetrating crimes, emphasizing the importance of addressing the drug abuse issue with urgency and promoting school and college counseling.