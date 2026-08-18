Manpreet Singh Badal Joins BJP's New Leadership Team as Vice-President

Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has ascended to the role of Vice-President in the Bharatiya Janata Party's newly constituted leadership team. Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National President Nitin Nabin, Badal emphasized humility in accepting his new responsibilities.

Badal commended the Punjab BJP for their ongoing support, recognizing the role as a testament to his capabilities rather than a reward. Nitin Nabin, the BJP chief, described the new leadership as a 'team for India's future,' aimed at reinforcing party-worker connections and translating the Prime Minister's vision to the grassroots level.

The announcement is part of a broader leadership restructuring, with new vice-presidents such as Vasundhra Raje and several National Secretaries. Piyush Goyal continues as National Treasurer while strategic roles have been assigned to MPs Tarun Chugh and Hemang Joshi in efforts to galvanize support nationwide.