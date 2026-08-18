Forests Under Fire: The Debate Over Roadless Rule Rescission

The Trump administration aims to rescind the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule, allowing more local control over forest management. While proponents argue it reduces wildfire risk, environmental groups claim it will increase threats to forests by allowing more human activity. Public comments are open until September 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:33 IST
Forests Under Fire: The Debate Over Roadless Rule Rescission

The Trump administration is moving to rescind the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule in an effort to give more forest management power to local officials. President Donald Trump has been rolling back environmental regulations and reducing conservation lands, citing benefits like energy extraction.

The U.S. Forest Service's proposed rule would remove the ban on logging, roads, and mining in undeveloped forests. Authorities argue this will improve forest health and reduce wildfire risks. This year has been one of the worst on record for wildfires, with 7.3 million acres burned.

Environmental groups criticize the proposal, stating it could elevate wildfire risk. Wilderness Society's Josh Hicks emphasized that maintaining undisturbed forests is crucial for ecosystems and communities. The Department of Agriculture will accept public comments on the rule until September 21.

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