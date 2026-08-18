Sports Highlights: From Williams Sisters' Doubles Return to NFL International Expansion Plans

The Williams sisters made their doubles return at the Cincinnati Open but were defeated in the first round by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and American Peyton Stearns, losing 2-6 6-1 (10-8). Despite the setback, Serena and Venus Williams expressed enjoyment in their comeback.

In Texas, left tackle Trevor Goosby is nursing a bone bruise on his left knee, as reported by ESPN. The injury occurred during practice and was confirmed through an MRI, leaving his recovery timeline undetermined.

Sporting Kansas City has acquired Brazilian forward Andre Luiz for a club-record transfer fee, potentially reaching up to $22 million. The deal marks significant investment for a promising future in the Major League Soccer landscape.