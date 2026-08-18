Sports Highlights: From Williams Sisters' Doubles Return to NFL International Expansion Plans

The sports world buzzes with updates as the Williams sisters return unsuccessfully to the doubles scene, Texas' Goosby faces a knee injury, and NFL hints at international expansion. Meanwhile, Andre Luiz joins Sporting KC in a record deal, and Kyle Busch's legacy is celebrated after his untimely passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:27 IST
Sports Highlights: From Williams Sisters' Doubles Return to NFL International Expansion Plans
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The Williams sisters made their doubles return at the Cincinnati Open but were defeated in the first round by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and American Peyton Stearns, losing 2-6 6-1 (10-8). Despite the setback, Serena and Venus Williams expressed enjoyment in their comeback.

In Texas, left tackle Trevor Goosby is nursing a bone bruise on his left knee, as reported by ESPN. The injury occurred during practice and was confirmed through an MRI, leaving his recovery timeline undetermined.

Sporting Kansas City has acquired Brazilian forward Andre Luiz for a club-record transfer fee, potentially reaching up to $22 million. The deal marks significant investment for a promising future in the Major League Soccer landscape.

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