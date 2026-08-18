Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP's Patriotism Lectures

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole criticized the BJP, questioning its authority to speak on patriotism and highlighted concerns for farmers, youth, and national security. Other Congress members echoed similar sentiments, defending the party's historical stance while dismissing BJP's criticisms over the Vande Mataram recitation row.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:55 IST
Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP's Patriotism Lectures
Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has launched a vigorous attack on the BJP, questioning their credentials in lecturing about patriotism. He urged the ruling government to prioritize pressing issues like farmers' welfare, youth opportunities, and national security. Patole told ANI that the BJP has no authority to lecture Congress on patriotic matters.

He challenged BJP's history, stating, "During the independence struggle, those aligned with the British cannot teach us patriotism." Patole emphasized that BJP should focus on tangible issues confronting the nation. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, questioning its intent and audience.

Echoing similar criticisms, Goa Congress MP Captain Viriato Fernandes expressed disdain over BJP's stance on the 'Vande Mataram' controversy. He remarked on the party's historical association with the anthem and questioned BJP's role during the independence movement. Congress MLA Altone D'Costa reiterated that their love for the country is evident and unchanged.

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