Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP's Patriotism Lectures

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has launched a vigorous attack on the BJP, questioning their credentials in lecturing about patriotism. He urged the ruling government to prioritize pressing issues like farmers' welfare, youth opportunities, and national security. Patole told ANI that the BJP has no authority to lecture Congress on patriotic matters.

He challenged BJP's history, stating, "During the independence struggle, those aligned with the British cannot teach us patriotism." Patole emphasized that BJP should focus on tangible issues confronting the nation. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, questioning its intent and audience.

Echoing similar criticisms, Goa Congress MP Captain Viriato Fernandes expressed disdain over BJP's stance on the 'Vande Mataram' controversy. He remarked on the party's historical association with the anthem and questioned BJP's role during the independence movement. Congress MLA Altone D'Costa reiterated that their love for the country is evident and unchanged.