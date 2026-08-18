Lakshya Sen Leads India's Charge with Thrilling Comeback at BWF World Championships

In a gripping bout at the BWF World Championships 2026, Lakshya Sen delivered a remarkable performance, marking a stunning comeback after a sluggish start to defeat Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon. The match, hosted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, saw Sen come alive, overturning a game one deficit to win 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 in a 45-minute spectacle, advancing to the men's singles Round of 32.

Sen started cautiously, trailing Filimon 11-10 at the midway mark in the first game. However, the Indian shuttler adapted swiftly, turning the tide with strategic gameplay to dominate the subsequent sets. Meanwhile, Unnati Hooda showcased tenacity in women's singles, running through a tough opening game before decisively defeating Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand shone in women's doubles, comfortably advancing past the American duo Lauren Lam and Allison Lee into the Round of 16. Despite some losses in other categories, India's fighters are keeping spirits high as the prestigious tournament rolls deeper, having already tasted memorable wins on Day 1.