Congress Clash: MLA Haridas and Workers in Physical Tussle at Panchayat Meeting

A confrontation between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers erupted into a physical altercation on Friday night at Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram district, leading to police intervention. The clash reportedly ignited over a dispute concerning the participation of Haridas's assistant in a block panchayat meeting.

Local Congress leaders claimed the altercation was provoked by a social media post that questioned Haridas's personal assistant's involvement. The tension escalated to the point where the MLA allegedly slapped a party leader, while activists restrained her attempts to break free. Haridas has accused the local leaders of manhandling and threatening her over the issue.

Police registered a case against 15 Congress workers following Haridas's complaint, invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST Act. Subsequently, party worker Sajad filed a counter-complaint, resulting in a case against the MLA. Authorities have begun probing the incident, focusing on the surrounding circumstances of the WhatsApp post and meeting proceedings.