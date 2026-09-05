Congress Clash: MLA Haridas and Workers in Physical Tussle at Panchayat Meeting

A confrontation between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers in Thiruvananthapuram escalated into a physical altercation over a social media post regarding a panchayat meeting, resulting in police registering cases against both sides. Investigations are underway with allegations of assault from both factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:29 IST
Congress Clash: MLA Haridas and Workers in Physical Tussle at Panchayat Meeting
Congress MLA Ramya Haridas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A confrontation between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers erupted into a physical altercation on Friday night at Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram district, leading to police intervention. The clash reportedly ignited over a dispute concerning the participation of Haridas's assistant in a block panchayat meeting.

Local Congress leaders claimed the altercation was provoked by a social media post that questioned Haridas's personal assistant's involvement. The tension escalated to the point where the MLA allegedly slapped a party leader, while activists restrained her attempts to break free. Haridas has accused the local leaders of manhandling and threatening her over the issue.

Police registered a case against 15 Congress workers following Haridas's complaint, invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST Act. Subsequently, party worker Sajad filed a counter-complaint, resulting in a case against the MLA. Authorities have begun probing the incident, focusing on the surrounding circumstances of the WhatsApp post and meeting proceedings.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026