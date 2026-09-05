Congress Clash: MLA Haridas and Workers in Physical Tussle at Panchayat Meeting
A confrontation between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers in Thiruvananthapuram escalated into a physical altercation over a social media post regarding a panchayat meeting, resulting in police registering cases against both sides. Investigations are underway with allegations of assault from both factions.
- Country:
- India
A confrontation between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers erupted into a physical altercation on Friday night at Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram district, leading to police intervention. The clash reportedly ignited over a dispute concerning the participation of Haridas's assistant in a block panchayat meeting.
Local Congress leaders claimed the altercation was provoked by a social media post that questioned Haridas's personal assistant's involvement. The tension escalated to the point where the MLA allegedly slapped a party leader, while activists restrained her attempts to break free. Haridas has accused the local leaders of manhandling and threatening her over the issue.
Police registered a case against 15 Congress workers following Haridas's complaint, invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST Act. Subsequently, party worker Sajad filed a counter-complaint, resulting in a case against the MLA. Authorities have begun probing the incident, focusing on the surrounding circumstances of the WhatsApp post and meeting proceedings.
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