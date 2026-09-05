Blockade Tensions Surge as Patient Struggles Through Protest Lines

Tensions soared at a blockade site as reports emerged of a sick patient being carried on foot through protest lines, igniting a confrontation between protesters and police. The incident led to a scuffle between the two sides, prompting immediate intervention by the Jirania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudhir Kumar.

According to Prasenjit Debbarma, a surrendered NLFT cadre and joint movement convener, tensions heightened during discussions when SDPO Kumar allegedly dismantled a bamboo barricade. This act reportedly triggered a heated verbal exchange, escalating the confrontation into a physical scuffle.

In the wake of rising tensions, SDPO Kumar eventually withdrew from the scene, leading to increased police deployment to maintain order. The incident has raised alarm about the movement of critically ill patients during blockades, with authorities pressed to ensure emergency service access amid concerns of further unrest.