Gujarat Pioneers AI-Based Grain Analysis in Procurement for Enhanced Transparency

The Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation has launched AI-based grain analysers at 10 procurement centres across four districts as a pilot project to enhance the Minimum Support Price procurement process. The initiative aims to ensure transparent, efficient grain analysis and bolster consumer trust in the Public Distribution System.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:36 IST
Gujarat Pioneers AI-Based Grain Analysis in Procurement for Enhanced Transparency
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revolutionize grain procurement, the Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation has implemented AI-based grain analysers at 10 centres spanning Mahisagar, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Panchmahal districts. This pilot project, aimed at refining the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement process, promises enhanced transparency and efficiency.

The pilot initiative has seen substantial participation, with over 13,000 registrations across the centres. A total of 6,191 paddy samples were analysed, with AI technology ensuring precision in checking for foreign matter and assessing grain quality. Interestingly, the rejection rates varied across locations, from as high as 24% in Dholka to no rejections in Viramgam.

These AI-enabled analysers represent a leap from traditional methods, requiring less manpower and consistent electricity. Additionally, the Corporation maintains strict quality checks for various commodities, using advanced methods to guarantee the delivery of unadulterated food to beneficiaries, thus upholding consumer health and trust in public systems.

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