Gujarat Pioneers AI-Based Grain Analysis in Procurement for Enhanced Transparency

In a bid to revolutionize grain procurement, the Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation has implemented AI-based grain analysers at 10 centres spanning Mahisagar, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Panchmahal districts. This pilot project, aimed at refining the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement process, promises enhanced transparency and efficiency.

The pilot initiative has seen substantial participation, with over 13,000 registrations across the centres. A total of 6,191 paddy samples were analysed, with AI technology ensuring precision in checking for foreign matter and assessing grain quality. Interestingly, the rejection rates varied across locations, from as high as 24% in Dholka to no rejections in Viramgam.

These AI-enabled analysers represent a leap from traditional methods, requiring less manpower and consistent electricity. Additionally, the Corporation maintains strict quality checks for various commodities, using advanced methods to guarantee the delivery of unadulterated food to beneficiaries, thus upholding consumer health and trust in public systems.