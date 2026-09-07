Supreme Court Seeks Clarification on Police's Digital Data Request in Journalist's Road-Rage Case

In a crucial development, the Supreme Court on Monday demanded an affidavit from the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner concerning the digital information solicited from social media platform X, pertaining to a road-rage FIR against journalist Abhishek Upadhyay. The apex court stipulated that the type of information required should be detailed and emphasized that no such data should be disclosed publicly. Protection orders for Upadhyay remain intact.

Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, representing Upadhyay, strongly criticized the police's broad request for digital data, arguing it could jeopardize journalistic sources. He pointed out that such extensive digital scrutiny following the FIR was excessive for what he termed a typical road-rage incident. Rai called for clearer guidelines on how investigative bodies should requisition digital data.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the delicate balance between thorough investigations and preserving privacy rights amid rapid technological advancements. He acknowledged that establishing moderate parameters for accessing digital footprints during probes is imperative. Meanwhile, opposition voices challenge Upadhyay’s previous journalistic claims, bringing forward issues of media responsibility and potential defamation.