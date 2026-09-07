Activists Challenge India's Food Labelling Plan

Indian activists are raising concerns over the government's proposal for red warning labels on packaged foods, arguing they serve industry interests at the expense of public health. They have filed a formal objection in the Supreme Court, questioning the leniency of the plan.

The proposal, which requires warning labels if two of three nutrients—sugar, salt, or saturated fat—exceed limits, has been met with criticism from health advocates. They argue that products high in just one harmful nutrient can still pose significant health risks.

The government aims to implement the plan in phases, intending to add stricter labels in future phases. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to deliberate on the issue amid broader concerns about rising obesity rates in India.