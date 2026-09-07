Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence of Ex-NSCN-IM Leader After 17 Years

The Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the life sentence of former NSCN-IM leader Hopeson Ningshen, convicted of killing three officials in 2009, due to his prolonged 17-year incarceration. He must stay in Delhi until his appeal is resolved, despite opposition from the Manipur government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:47 IST
Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence of Ex-NSCN-IM Leader After 17 Years
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentence of former self-styled lieutenant colonel of the NSCN-IM, Hopeson Ningshen. He was convicted for the 2009 abduction and murder of three Manipur government officials, owing to his 17-year imprisonment period. The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale.

The court allowed the conditional suspension, mandating that Ningshen remain within the confines of Delhi until the conclusion of his appeal. This ruling was reached amidst opposition from the Manipur government, highlighting the case's sensitive nature. However, the Centre expressed willingness to accept the suspension with imposed safeguards.

Ningshen's conviction stems from the abduction and murder of Kasom Khullen SDO Thingnam Kishan Singh and two other officials, transferred to Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2010. The move aimed to prevent communal tensions and safeguard against potential violence. Convicted by a Special CBI Court in 2014 and having his sentence upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2019, his appeal is still pending. (ANI)

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