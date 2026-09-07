Ishan Kishan's Record-Breaking Knock Elevates East Zone in Duleep Trophy Final

In a masterclass of batting, Ishan Kishan's record-shattering innings of 270 runs has catapulted East Zone to an overwhelming advantage in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. His exceptional performance, sprinkled with 30 fours and seven sixes, registered his name among the elite, drawing accolades from former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Kishan's epic knock, which came off 334 balls, helped East Zone amass a massive total of 708 runs. This spectacular feat comes as a crowning achievement for the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, making him only the third player from East Zone to hit a double-century in the tournament, following in the footsteps of Arun Lal and Saba Karim.

Despite setbacks on Day 2, when East Zone lost multiple wickets, the team secured a commanding position in the final. The challenge now shifts to South Zone, who must navigate a daunting target when they commence their innings, in a match running from September 6-10 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.