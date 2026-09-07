Ishan Kishan's Record-Breaking Knock Elevates East Zone in Duleep Trophy Final

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's stellar 270-run innings propelled East Zone to a commanding position in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. His performance, praised by Yuvraj Singh, marks a significant milestone for Kishan as he becomes the third from East Zone to score a double-century in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:49 IST
Ishan Kishan's Record-Breaking Knock Elevates East Zone in Duleep Trophy Final
Ishan Kishan (Photo/@BCCIDomestic). Image Credit: ANI

In a masterclass of batting, Ishan Kishan's record-shattering innings of 270 runs has catapulted East Zone to an overwhelming advantage in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. His exceptional performance, sprinkled with 30 fours and seven sixes, registered his name among the elite, drawing accolades from former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Kishan's epic knock, which came off 334 balls, helped East Zone amass a massive total of 708 runs. This spectacular feat comes as a crowning achievement for the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, making him only the third player from East Zone to hit a double-century in the tournament, following in the footsteps of Arun Lal and Saba Karim.

Despite setbacks on Day 2, when East Zone lost multiple wickets, the team secured a commanding position in the final. The challenge now shifts to South Zone, who must navigate a daunting target when they commence their innings, in a match running from September 6-10 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

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