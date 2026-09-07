Historic Coalition: Far-Right AfD Eyes State Power with Far-Left Support

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) may form its first state government with support from a small leftist party, positioning itself against mass immigration and mainstream parties. The AfD secured top position in Saxony-Anhalt's state election but lacks an absolute majority, sparking debates about political alliances and democratic ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:39 IST
Historic Coalition: Far-Right AfD Eyes State Power with Far-Left Support

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is poised to potentially form its first state government with the unlikely support of a small leftist party that shares its opposition to mass immigration and critiques of mainstream political strategies. This development follows the AfD's lead in the recent state election in Saxony-Anhalt, where it secured 39 out of 83 seats in the regional legislature but fell short of an outright majority.

While traditional parties, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU conservatives, have maintained a distance from the AfD, the far-left BSW party has indicated a willingness to collaborate. Thomas Schulze, leading candidate for the BSW, has criticized the mainstream's refusal to engage with the AfD, describing it as 'undemocratic,' and expressed readiness to facilitate governance in Saxony-Anhalt.

The collaboration reflects shared concerns over mass migration, scepticism towards mainstream media, and a push to alter existing financial and military policies, particularly towards Ukraine and Russia. BSW co-founder Sahra Wagenknecht aims to leverage this partnership to enact significant policy shifts affecting energy, education, and public broadcasting.

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