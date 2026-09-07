Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Leads Extensive Flood Relief Efforts Across Affected Districts

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took charge of flood relief operations in Vaishali and Saran districts, inspecting relief camps and ensuring adequate food, accommodation, and medical facilities for flood-affected residents. Choudhary also promised crop damage compensation and discussed long-term solutions for recurring floods with officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:39 IST
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Leads Extensive Flood Relief Efforts Across Affected Districts
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday inspected an Anganwadi centre and an educational camp at the relief facility and interacted with children. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary spearheaded flood relief efforts on Monday, visiting the inundated areas of Vaishali and Saran districts to oversee the ongoing relief operations. During his visit to a relief camp adjacent to the Ganga Bridge police station in Hajipur, he reviewed the community kitchen, food distribution center, and control room operations.

Engaging directly with citizens, Choudhary assessed the available food quality by serving meals himself. Camp residents confirmed that ample food provisions and other essential services were in place. He further evaluated the Anganwadi and educational centers, interacting with children to inquire about their studies and living conditions.

In Sonpur, Choudhary inspected medical and veterinary camps, ensuring the availability of necessary treatments and resources. Addressing the issue of recurring floods, he revealed that discussions are underway with the Central Water Commission to curtail the river’s expanse. The government, he emphasized, is committed to compensating crop losses and pursuing a permanent solution.

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