Punjab Courts UAE Investment for Industrial Boost

Punjab Industries Minister Aman Arora met UAEIIC's Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi in Dubai, discussing investment opportunities to enhance Punjab's economy. Promising support and streamlined processes, Arora invited UAE investors to partner in high-growth sectors. This move aims to strengthen bilateral economic ties and foster robust partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:47 IST
Punjab Courts UAE Investment for Industrial Boost
Punjab Minister Arora meets UAEIIC Secretary General (Photo/I&PR Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
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In a strategic move to lure global capital and spur industrial growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora held discussions with Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the UAE International Investment Council, in Dubai. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting, offering a platform to explore investment opportunities in Punjab.

Arora assured the UAEIIC of comprehensive administrative support, emphasizing Punjab's commitment to facilitating international enterprises seeking to establish or expand their ventures within the state. He highlighted that Punjab is eager to foster long-term partnerships with UAE investors, supported by an investor-centric approach and the 'Invest Punjab' single-window clearance system, which simplifies the investment process.

Emphasizing Punjab's enticing business environment, Arora cited the state's excellent connectivity, skilled workforce, and transparent governance as key attractions for investors. The UAEIIC expressed a positive response to the proactive outreach, focusing on creating institutional connections to encourage direct capital investments and joint ventures between the UAE and Punjab. Arora projected this engagement as a significant step toward enhancing economic cooperation and strengthening business ties between the regions.

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