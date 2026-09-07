Western Zonal Council Drives Economic and Policy Agenda under Amit Shah's Leadership

In a significant push for regional growth and policy implementation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 28th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Goa's Panaji on Monday. Shah emphasized the Western region's critical role in enforcing India's new Nyaya Sanhitas and strengthening the nation's anti-drug initiatives.

The new criminal laws, introduced nationwide on July 1, 2024, have replaced outdated colonial-era legislation. During the meeting, Shah praised the computerisation achievements in Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, citing Maharashtra's 98% rate and Gujarat's 92% rate. He urged states to adopt the successful Gobardhan model from Gujarat's Banas Dairy.

Furthermore, the council discussed fast-track courts, emergency response systems, and various infrastructure developments. Shah praised the Western region, dubbed as the WEST Engine of economic growth, highlighting its contributions in wealth, exports, startups, and tourism. The meeting underscored the region's economic importance and alignment with Prime Minister Modi's Team India vision.