Allahabad High Court Denounces Misuse of NSA Against Student Activist

In a scathing verdict, the Allahabad High Court has dismantled the police and district administration's rationale for charging Delhi University law student Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA). The court highlighted administrative negligence and demanded accountability from officials who failed to provide credible evidence supporting the charges.

Conducting a detailed review, Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev exposed glaring inconsistencies. Chaudhary, taken into custody on April 11, was wrongly linked to violent incidents on April 13. The court censured the district administration's excessive use of the NSA and underscored the illegitimacy of denying bail based on assumptions rather than facts.

Moreover, the court stressed the wrongful curtailment of citizens' rights guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution, reinforcing that peaceful protests are fundamental in a democracy. The High Court's ruling mandates compensation to Chaudhary from the salaries of those officials responsible for the arbitrary actions.