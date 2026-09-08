West Bengal's Festive Overhaul: New Rules for Durga Puja 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has unveiled comprehensive guidelines for Durga Puja 2026, including an official launch at Eden Gardens, DJ restrictions, and a dry day on Maha Ashtami. The state will host a mega event featuring drone shows and fireworks, with awards for excellence in festival organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:57 IST
West Bengal's Festive Overhaul: New Rules for Durga Puja 2026
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant announcement ahead of Durga Puja 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari outlined a series of regulatory measures aiming to enhance both the celebratory and traditional aspects of the festival. The festival's official inception will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens on Mahalaya, with the state's Tourism Department and Information and Cultural Affairs Department orchestrating a grand event.

Highlighting some of the new guidelines, Adhikari stated that DJ music would be prohibited during the festivities and the immersion processions, a measure intended to ensure public order. 'Total compliance from all puja organisers, vendors, and the public is mandatory,' he declared, stressing the state's commitment to maintaining safety and cultural sanctity.

Further underscoring the sanctity of Maha Ashtami, the Chief Minister declared it a complete dry day throughout the state, mandating the closure of all liquor retail outlets and bars. Additionally, to celebrate and encourage excellence, the government will present awards in diverse categories including Best Idol and Best Pandal. An independent judging panel will ensure fair play, preserving the festival's rich traditions.

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