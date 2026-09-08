BJP Confident Ahead of Nandigram and Rejinagar Bypolls: Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh expressed confidence in BJP's chances in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls, citing strong public support. The bypolls, triggered by resignations of key MLAs, are set for October 6, with results on October 9. The Election Commission has finalized schedules for vacant seats in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Assam.
- Country:
- India
In a show of confidence ahead of the upcoming bypolls, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised for a significant victory in both the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies. He highlighted strong public support for the party, noting the government's decisive actions and positive performance.
Ghosh's remarks come following the Election Commission's announcement of the bypoll schedule, set for October 6, with votes counted on October 9. The elections follow the resignations of Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who previously won dual seats, and Rejinagar MLA Humayun Kabir. The elections aim to fill these vacant positions alongside others in regions like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
According to the Election Commission's timetable, the electoral process will officially begin with a Gazette notification on September 9. Nomination filings will close on September 16, and the scrutiny will occur on September 17, with withdrawals allowed until September 19. Following the October 6 polls, the counting of votes will take place on October 9, concluding the process by October 11.
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