Tragic Death of Manipuri Music Teacher Sparks Outcry Against Impunity

Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh's death after a dispute in Delhi has ignited widespread outrage. Allegedly killed over a noise complaint, his demise highlights issues of governmental neglect and impunity. His death has resonated across communities, demanding justice and reflecting on broader societal shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:59 IST
Tragic Death of Manipuri Music Teacher Sparks Outcry Against Impunity
Manipuri Guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a disturbing incident in Kilokari Village, Ashram, Delhi, 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh has died after reportedly being assaulted by a group after a dispute over public nuisance. Singh objected to noise caused by delivery personnel and dhaba staff, leading to a deadly altercation.

Manipuri activist Binalaxmi Nepram, along with family and community members, remained with Singh's family amid the post-mortem process at AIIMS. Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera criticized the prevailing culture of impunity, holding authorities responsible for the environment that led to Singh's tragic death. He highlighted systemic issues regarding law enforcement and public disturbances.

Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam demanded justice and emphasized that life's dignity should not differ across regional lines. Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam expressed profound condolences, acknowledging Singh's influential role in Manipur's music scene. Delhi Police arrested eight individuals, including minors, implicating them under murder charges. The case emphasizes the urgent need for stricter enforcement of public order laws.

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