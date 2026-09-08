Iceland Summons US Ambassador Over Controversial Trump Map Post

Iceland's Foreign Minister summoned the U.S. ambassador after President Trump posted an image depicting Iceland and other nations covered by the American flag. The move echoed previous tensions over U.S. claims on Greenland, especially amid the EU's investment announcement. Denmark reaffirmed Greenland's stance against becoming part of the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 12:12 IST
Iceland Summons US Ambassador Over Controversial Trump Map Post

Iceland has called in the U.S. ambassador following President Donald Trump's controversial social media post. Trump's image featured Iceland and other countries beneath the American flag, sparking diplomatic tensions.

Local broadcaster RUV reported that the Icelandic Foreign Minister, Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir, expressed strong disapproval over the map. Neither the U.S. State Department nor the Icelandic Foreign Ministry offered immediate comments.

This incident revives past disputes about U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland, especially after the EU announced a significant investment in the territory. Denmark underscored Greenland's enduring autonomy from American ambitions.

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