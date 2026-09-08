Iceland Summons US Ambassador Over Controversial Trump Map Post

Iceland has called in the U.S. ambassador following President Donald Trump's controversial social media post. Trump's image featured Iceland and other countries beneath the American flag, sparking diplomatic tensions.

Local broadcaster RUV reported that the Icelandic Foreign Minister, Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir, expressed strong disapproval over the map. Neither the U.S. State Department nor the Icelandic Foreign Ministry offered immediate comments.

This incident revives past disputes about U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland, especially after the EU announced a significant investment in the territory. Denmark underscored Greenland's enduring autonomy from American ambitions.