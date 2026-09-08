India and Thailand Forge Stronger Ties: Strategic Partnerships in Focus

In a bid to strengthen international ties, India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, engaged in critical discussions with Thailand's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vijavat Isarabhakdi. The meeting, held on Monday, zeroed in on amplifying bilateral cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, defence, and cultural relations.

This diplomatic push comes on the heels of vigorous defence engagements between the countries. Just last week, New Delhi hosted the 14th edition of Staff Talks between the Indian and Royal Thai Navies, focusing on naval capacity enhancement and shared professional training initiatives.

Earlier this year, the two nations marked significant milestones in maritime cooperation. A crucial Passage Exercise saw Indian Naval Ships collaborate seamlessly with their Thai counterparts, reinforcing tactical interoperability and ushering in a new chapter of regional maritime security.