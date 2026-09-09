Rajasthan Gears Up for Urban Local Body Elections as BJP Drives Development Agenda

Rajasthan is abuzz with political fervor as the state kicks off its urban local body elections. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed optimism about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strong showing, citing public enthusiasm and substantial development over the past two and a half years.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also rallied support, highlighting the state's progress in water projects, electricity production, and economic investments under BJP leadership. Sharma advocated for a 'triple-engine' government, envisioning cohesive governance across local, state, and central levels.

However, the Congress party, led by Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, has criticized the BJP for underperformance in key areas such as law and order, healthcare, and delivery on promises. The election, a barometer of BJP's grassroots strength, unfolds from September 9 to 11.