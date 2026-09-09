AI Breakthrough: GPT-6 Astra Solves Millennium Problem

OpenAI has announced a groundbreaking achievement with its new AI technology, GPT-6 Astra, purportedly solving one of the most challenging 'Millennium Problems.' This collection of questions has long been a landmark in the field of mathematics, and AI's success in resolving one example challenges traditional notions of mathematical exploration.

According to a report by The New York Times, OpenAI claimed their latest model took 88 hours to address the Navier–Stokes existence and smoothness problem, which revolves around fluid dynamics and weather prediction. This was accomplished through 10,000 AI agents collaborating, exchanging millions of messages and billions of output tokens, marking a significant computational feat.

The Navier-Stokes problem, chosen as a Millennium Problem by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000, has only ever seen one solution prior to this breakthrough. While some mathematicians, like UCLA's Terence Tao, warn of AI diminishing human understanding by solving such problems, others, including the American Math Society, praise the potential long-term benefits to mathematical progress facilitated by AI.