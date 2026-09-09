AI Triumph: GPT-6 Astra Solves Millennium Navier-Stokes Puzzle

In a groundbreaking development, OpenAI has announced that its latest AI technology, GPT-6 Astra, has tackled one of the elusive Millennium Problems, namely the 'Navier–Stokes existence and smoothness problem.' This achievement highlights artificial intelligence's expanding footprint in mathematics, revolutionizing disciplines traditionally considered the pinnacle of human intellect, as detailed in a report by The New York Times.

OpenAI revealed that an unreleased model spent 88 hours solving this complex problem, which involves equations predicting fluid movement and weather patterns, but these equations may break down under certain conditions. The agents exchanged 2.7 million messages and utilized 130 billion output tokens to solve the Navier-Stokes issue, according to the company's detailed analysis.

Sébastien Bubeck, an OpenAI researcher, expressed enthusiasm about this progress, a sentiment echoed by Terence Tao, a mathematics professor, who also cautioned that such technological strides might eclipse the human understanding of complex mathematical challenges. The American Math Society praised these developments, emphasizing that the process behind solving the Navier-Stokes problem could have long-term impacts on human knowledge.