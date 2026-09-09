Singapore Airlines Seeks Stronger Governance in Air India Investment

Singapore Airlines, supported by state investor Temasek, is moving to increase its influence over Air India's management and strengthen governance before considering a capital injection. According to sources, the airline seeks greater board voting rights and efforts to reduce Air India’s operational losses.

The discussions arise after reports that Air India is pursuing $1.5 billion in new equity from its owners, with Tata Sons recently approving a $1.1 billion injection. Singapore Airlines currently holds a 25.1% ownership stake in Air India.

Amid calls for stricter investment conditions, Singapore Airlines remains focused on the long-term aviation growth potential in India. The airline has faced challenges with previous overseas ventures and is carefully evaluating the capital requirements and business strategy of Air India before making any additional investments.