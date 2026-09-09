Delhi Initiates Major Clampdown on Illegal Constructions Post-Building Collapse

In response to the fatal Satya Niketan building collapse, which resulted in seven deaths, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a major crackdown on illegal constructions across the city.

Gupta instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to execute demolition drives in various areas and mandated senior officials' presence during these operations. The Chief Minister emphasized intensive inspections of paying guest hostels, focusing on identifying and dismantling illegal structures.

A comprehensive review of building records has been set in motion to establish the timing and jurisdiction of illegal constructions. The Delhi CMO confirmed that the dilapidated building at the collapse site would be demolished, and belongings inside securely retrieved. Legal actions surrounding the incident continue, with several key arrests made.