Daring Heist: Rs 1 Crore Snatched in Delhi amid Spate of Robberies

In a bold robbery, bike-borne assailants snatched Rs 1 crore from a man in Delhi’s Daryaganj area. Concurrently, a separate theft involving Rs 2.5 crore in cash, gold, and diamonds occurred in Timarpur, with domestic help as prime suspects. Police are investigating both incidents to nab culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:45 IST
Daring Heist: Rs 1 Crore Snatched in Delhi amid Spate of Robberies
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A daring robbery unfolded in Delhi's Daryaganj area on Monday evening as motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly looted a man carrying Rs 1 crore in cash. According to police, the victim was in an auto-rickshaw when the attackers allegedly held him at gunpoint and fled with the cash-stuffed bag.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, urgently working to reconstruct the timeline and identify those responsible for this brazen act. While efforts intensify, details remain scarce, creating an air of urgency and tension in the capital.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Timarpur, Delhi, intruders struck a businessman’s home, absconding with Rs 2.5 crore in cash, gold, and diamond jewelry. Prime suspects, two domestic helps with access to the house, are being pursued by the police, who are leaving no stone unturned in their search for justice.

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