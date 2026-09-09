Daring Heist: Rs 1 Crore Snatched in Delhi amid Spate of Robberies

A daring robbery unfolded in Delhi's Daryaganj area on Monday evening as motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly looted a man carrying Rs 1 crore in cash. According to police, the victim was in an auto-rickshaw when the attackers allegedly held him at gunpoint and fled with the cash-stuffed bag.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, urgently working to reconstruct the timeline and identify those responsible for this brazen act. While efforts intensify, details remain scarce, creating an air of urgency and tension in the capital.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Timarpur, Delhi, intruders struck a businessman’s home, absconding with Rs 2.5 crore in cash, gold, and diamond jewelry. Prime suspects, two domestic helps with access to the house, are being pursued by the police, who are leaving no stone unturned in their search for justice.