India Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia: Calls for Global Intervention

India has vehemently condemned the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, labeling the deliberate targeting of civilian and economic infrastructure as completely unacceptable. A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, articulated India's official stance against these aggressions, highlighting their impact on regional stability and security.

Jaiswal further criticized the destabilizing actions that pose threats to freedom of navigation in the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb passage, pointing to the serious regional consequences. This condemnation aligns with Riyadh's denunciation of the Houthi assaults on areas such as Abha, Jazan, Khamis Mushait, and Najran, which resulted in multiple civilian casualties, including injuries to women and children.

The Saudi foreign ministry has reiterated its commitment to using all necessary measures to protect its territories and citizens while urging international stakeholders to enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions. The ministry's statement underscores an ongoing rejection of the Houthi militia's aggressive tactics, advocating for an immediate halt to their escalations and threats to maritime navigation.