Middle East Tensions Push Crude Prices Near $100 Amid Inflation Worries
European shares fell on Wednesday as tensions in the Middle East pushed Brent crude prices toward $100 per barrel, causing inflation concerns. The STOXX 600 dropped along with Germany's DAX, London's FTSE, and France's CAC, while energy shares gained. ECB rate hikes and U.S. inflation data are anticipated.
European shares slid as investors braced for U.S. inflation data, with Middle East tensions elevating Brent crude prices close to the crucial $100 mark, amplifying inflation concerns.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.4% to 646.84 points as of 0810 GMT, with Germany's DAX, London's FTSE, and France's CAC 40 all recording losses amid rising geopolitical strife impacting Middle Eastern oil supplies.
Energy stocks saw an uptick of nearly 1% as central banks may maintain tight monetary policies due to lingering inflation fears, compounded by anticipated ECB rate hikes and significant U.S. inflation data.