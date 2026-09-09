SK Group Chairman's Divorce Saga Continues with Massive Settlement

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won agrees to a 700 billion won settlement in his divorce, leaving a 244 billion won dispute to be resolved by South Korea's Supreme Court. This case has drawn significant attention due to its high financial stakes and the involvement of a major business figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 12:46 IST
SK Group Chairman's Divorce Saga Continues with Massive Settlement
Chey Tae-won

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has agreed to accept 700 billion won of the 944 billion won property settlement ruled by a Seoul court amid his high-profile divorce.

This decision limits the ongoing financial dispute to 244 billion won, which now awaits a resolution by South Korea's Supreme Court.

This case has captured public attention due to the substantial financial implications and the prominent status of Chey, a leading business figure. The SK Group has opted not to offer any comments on the matter.

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