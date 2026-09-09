India's New Seed Act: A Game-Changer for Agricultural Integrity

The Union Government of India is drafting a robust Seed Act to combat the sale of fake and substandard seeds. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will engage with farmer leaders to discuss the act, which seeks to implement QR code traceability, and impose fines up to Rs 30 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:57 IST
India's New Seed Act: A Game-Changer for Agricultural Integrity
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a decisive move to clamp down on the distribution of counterfeit and inferior seeds, the Indian government is preparing to introduce a stringent Seed Act. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to convene a high-level meeting with national farmer leaders on September 10 at Krishi Bhavan to discuss the new legislation.

Expected to add weight to the dialogue are numerous prominent farmer groups, such as the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), and the South Indian Farmers Association (SIFA). The minister will solicit feedback on the draft act and aims to grasp the real-world implications on farmers. Key features of the proposed law include harsh penalties and imprisonment for offenders trading fake seeds.

Chouhan has underscored the importance of this legislative reform, describing it as a historic initiative designed to protect farmers and ensure the integrity of seed quality. With the new act, the government aims to modernize seed regulations using digital technology for traceability. The Minister has warned that while honest companies will benefit, violators of the law will face severe repercussions.

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