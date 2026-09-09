India's New Seed Act: A Game-Changer for Agricultural Integrity

In a decisive move to clamp down on the distribution of counterfeit and inferior seeds, the Indian government is preparing to introduce a stringent Seed Act. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to convene a high-level meeting with national farmer leaders on September 10 at Krishi Bhavan to discuss the new legislation.

Expected to add weight to the dialogue are numerous prominent farmer groups, such as the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), and the South Indian Farmers Association (SIFA). The minister will solicit feedback on the draft act and aims to grasp the real-world implications on farmers. Key features of the proposed law include harsh penalties and imprisonment for offenders trading fake seeds.

Chouhan has underscored the importance of this legislative reform, describing it as a historic initiative designed to protect farmers and ensure the integrity of seed quality. With the new act, the government aims to modernize seed regulations using digital technology for traceability. The Minister has warned that while honest companies will benefit, violators of the law will face severe repercussions.