Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Mastermind Behind AGuH's Revival

The National Investigation Agency chargesheet reveals that Umer Un Nabi, killed in the 2025 Red Fort blast, was the alleged mastermind of a revived terror module linked to Al-Qaida. The investigation details his role in radicalizing recruits, organizing clandestine activities, procuring weapons, and orchestrating the explosive attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:22 IST
Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Mastermind Behind AGuH's Revival
NSG team investigate the spot of the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Umer Un Nabi, implicated as the mastermind behind the November 2025 Red Fort car blast, played a pivotal role in orchestrating a revived Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror module, according to a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The document alleges that Nabi, also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, was instrumental in reviving this dormant group since early 2022, with a specific focus on radicalizing individuals for terrorism against India.

The NIA asserts that Nabi was the operational in-charge of the AGuH Interim, identified as a resurgence of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent. He is accused of radicalizing recruits, glorifying martyrdom, facilitating terror training, and overseeing the logistics essential for the module's operations. The chargesheet further claims that Nabi intended to travel to Afghanistan as part of his growing ties with extremist ideologies propagated by the group.

Evidence presented includes extremist literature promoting violent extremism, instructions for operational secrecy, and covert communication via encrypted apps like Signal. Nabi's alleged involvement in securing illegal weapons, clandestine meetings, and logistical support for the group is highlighted. The investigation unveiled plans to manufacture explosive devices, culminating in the deadly Red Fort attack, which resulted in 11 deaths and 29 injuries. Though proceedings against Nabi have been abated due to his death, the chargesheet meticulously outlines his involvement in the conspiracy.

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