Secrets of the Lone Mujahid: NIA's Explosive 2025 Red Fort Blast Case Revelations

In a shocking revelation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has exposed alleged links between the accused in the 2025 Red Fort blast and extremist manuals associated with global terror networks. The chargesheet highlights the use of the Lone Mujahid Pocket Book, linked to Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, offering insights into explosives and clandestine operations.

The document accuses the terror module of orchestrating the deadly November 10 car blast that killed 11 people near the iconic Red Fort. The NIA identifies Umer Un Nabi, who perished in the explosion, as the mastermind attempting to revive the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) group. The probe reportedly uncovered extremist literature advocating violent ideologies.

Further investigation reveals the module held secret meetings and used encrypted communications to plan attacks and recruit members. The NIA underscores the revival of the dormant module as part of a broader conspiracy aimed at executing terrorist attacks. These allegations await judicial scrutiny during the impending trial.