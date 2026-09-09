Tragedy in Okhla: Oxygen Cylinder Explosion Claims Life, Injures Four

A devastating oxygen cylinder explosion at an Okhla godown in Delhi claimed the life of a 35-year-old worker and injured four others. The incident occurred during unloading from a truck. Investigations are underway as similar accidents raise safety concerns in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:35 IST
Tragedy in Okhla: Oxygen Cylinder Explosion Claims Life, Injures Four
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Okhla Phase-I when an oxygen cylinder exploded during unloading at a godown, instantly killing 35-year-old Mohit Singh, a resident of Jaipur, who was working as a helper at SM Traders. The explosion also left four others injured and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The unfortunate event took place at around 10:43 am, involving a Tata 407 truck transporting commercial oxygen cylinders from Ghaziabad. The explosion reportedly occurred when a cylinder fell from the vehicle. Preliminary investigations confirmed a single cylinder explosion, with the premises serving as a storage site for industrial oxygen, yet lacking an oxygen-filling plant.

Authorities are delving into the company's operational details, probing the source and supplier details of the cylinders, and reviewing statutory compliance for storage and transportation. This incident follows a recent LPG cylinder explosion in Vivek Vihar, emphasizing growing safety concerns in the region.

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