Tragedy in Okhla: Oxygen Cylinder Explosion Claims Life, Injures Four

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Okhla Phase-I when an oxygen cylinder exploded during unloading at a godown, instantly killing 35-year-old Mohit Singh, a resident of Jaipur, who was working as a helper at SM Traders. The explosion also left four others injured and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The unfortunate event took place at around 10:43 am, involving a Tata 407 truck transporting commercial oxygen cylinders from Ghaziabad. The explosion reportedly occurred when a cylinder fell from the vehicle. Preliminary investigations confirmed a single cylinder explosion, with the premises serving as a storage site for industrial oxygen, yet lacking an oxygen-filling plant.

Authorities are delving into the company's operational details, probing the source and supplier details of the cylinders, and reviewing statutory compliance for storage and transportation. This incident follows a recent LPG cylinder explosion in Vivek Vihar, emphasizing growing safety concerns in the region.