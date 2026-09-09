UAE and Germany Cement Relations with Multi-Billion Dollar Deals

On Thursday, Germany and the United Arab Emirates will solidify their relationship with multi-billion dollar agreements spanning investment, artificial intelligence, and energy. According to Lana Nusseibeh, these deals will represent a new phase in the countries' diplomatic ties.

Germany and the UAE already maintain robust partnerships, engaging in non-oil trade valued at approximately $15.5 billion annually. However, increasing geopolitical tensions, including conflicts involving Iran, have made it crucial to enhance and diversify strategic alliances.

The forthcoming agreements will foster technology cooperation, energy transition, and more. The UAE's President's visit to Berlin, happening amid international strife, underscores the importance of these partnerships in maintaining global order.