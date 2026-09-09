Israeli Minister Rejects Gaza Deportation Plans

In a recent development, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar firmly dismissed the possibility of deporting Palestinians from Gaza. This comes in response to earlier proposals by two ministers suggesting the mass removal of residents from the embattled coastal area.

The rejection was made clear by Saar on Wednesday, emphasizing the Israeli government's stance against such measures.

The debate has sparked significant political discourse regarding the humanitarian consequences and geopolitical ramifications of deportation, reflecting varied opinions within the nation's leadership.