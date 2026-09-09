Reform UK Under Scrutiny After Donation Allegations

Reform UK has denied any misconduct and pledged full cooperation with a police investigation into alleged breaches of donation rules. This comes as Britain's Metropolitan Police launches a criminal inquiry into the party's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:31 IST
Reform UK Under Scrutiny After Donation Allegations
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Reform UK is at the center of a police investigation following allegations of donation rule violations. The party denied any wrongdoing on Wednesday and expressed its intent to fully cooperate with authorities.

The inquiry was initiated by Britain's Metropolitan Police, which announced it would be launching a criminal investigation into the matter.

Reform UK remains firm in its stance, stressing its commitment to transparency and adherence to all regulatory statutes.

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